Romanian firefighters continue wildfire missions in France

Romania’s national fire-fighting module is carrying out operations in the eastern of the town of Belin-Beliet, France, within response sector two, under the coordination of a liaison officer of the host country, Romania’s General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU) reported on Tuesday.

Thus, 37 firefighters are involved, including five wildfire extinguishing vehicles, two small-capacity fire-extinguishing vehicles, a 12,000-litre tanker and a first-aid and command vehicle. A very important role is played by a 12,000-litre tank that secures increased autonomy for firefighting missions, being used for the continuous water supply of trucks.

At the same time, for the identification of danger areas and the optimal organisation of the response missions, the response team used a drone that facilitates aerial reconnaissance.

The missions carried out in the field by the personnel of the RO-GFFF-V module consist of identifying and liquidating hidden hotspots, as well as protecting property in the vicinity from possible other hotspots.

The support mission that Romania offers to France in the fight against wildfires was carried out by dispatching a specialist response module made up of 77 rescue firefighters and specific means.

The aid is granted under a request for international assistance submitted by the French government under the European Civil Protection Mechanism.