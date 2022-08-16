Survey: 80 pct of Romanians consider price, quality of masonry materials essential in housing assessment

For more than 80 percent of Romanians, the price and quality of the masonry materials incorporated in the construction of a house are the most important aspects they look at when inquiring about a home, shows an expert survey by Reveal Marketing Research released on Tuesday.

According to the survey, two thirds (66 percent) of Romanians have confidence in the efficiency of sustainable and ecological construction materials, while 75 percent consider that sustainability is just as important as comfort in the process of building and using a home.

When collecting information about a house, Romanians actively look for functional solutions, with the price (88 percent) and the quality of the masonry materials used (83 percent) being the most important aspects considered.

Two out of three Romanians declare that they much and very much trust building a house with the most durable and ecological materials.

Also, for 52 percent of the respondents, it is important that the masonry materials are eco-friendly. Moreover, 40 percent of Romanians declare that they have chosen a sustainable and energy-efficient construction material, which helps reduce carbon emissions from the atmosphere.

More than half of construction experts are largely concerned with ecological problems in construction, like for instance the issue of carbon emissions (53 percent) or the use of non-renewable energy sources (52 percent).

The Reveal Marketing Research survey was conducted online between May 17 and 26, 2022 on a sample of 1,269 people aged over 18, plus 505 respondents who work in the construction field. The maximum sampling error for the overall target is +/-2.8% for a confidence level of 95%, Agerpres informs.

