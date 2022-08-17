Alpha Bank Romania supports the entrepreneurial ecosystem by participating in Start-Up Nation 2022 within the national SME financing programs

Alpha Bank Romania reaffirms its commitment to support the Romanian entrepreneurial ecosystem, as it was selected by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism as a partner bank for the implementation of the Start-Up Nation program.

The program gives the opportunity to new entrepreneurs to benefit from non-reimbursable financing of up to RON 200,000 (representing a maximum 95% of the total value of eligible expenses) in order to develop their business ideas. The difference can be covered by a bank loan, which can be guaranteed up to 80% by both the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (NCGFSME) and the Romanian Counter-guarantee Fund (RCF).

Each eligible beneficiary who participates in the program and chooses Alpha Bank will be able to access both the value of the non-reimbursable aid, through a separate account, and additional funding to support his/her business idea and fully implement the project.

Moreover, Alpha Bank supports entrepreneurs in their first two years of activity through a dedicated “Start-Up” package, aiming at minimizing the financial effort during business growth period, by offering 0 fees for 12 months for several service and product categories, including access to the “Easy Bill” invoicing program.

“In the current context, marked by multiple challenges for the entrepreneurial ecosystem we fully understand the need to support new potential businesses, and the Start-Up Nation program is a real breath of fresh air for new entrepreneurs. For all the SME and Startup categories that need support adapted to the specificity of their activities, Alpha Bank provides customized solutions to amplify their growth potential, thus creating a multiplier effect for the Romanian economy”, said Dragoș Drăghici, Manager of the SME Division of Alpha Bank Romania.