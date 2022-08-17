David Popovici withdraws from the 400m freestyle final at European Swimming Championships in Rome

Romanian swimmer David Popovici, world and European champion in the 100m and 200m freestyle, has withdrawn from the final of the 400m freestyle, scheduled for Wednesday evening at the 2022 European Swimming Championships in Rome, informs a post on Facebook of the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation (FRNPM).

A few hours ago, Popovici, 17 years old, had qualified for the 400m freestyle final with the fourth time.

“Coach Adrian Radulescu, together with the technical staff, decided to withdraw David Popovici from the 400 m freestyle final at the European Senior Swimming Championship in Rome. The busy schedule from the following period, the very high consumption that he would have had in the finals and the desire to prepare as well as possible for the participation in the World Junior Championship in Lima (Peru) – a very strong competition – are the underlying reasons this decision. David Popovici thanks you for the unconditional support he received throughout the competition in Rome and awaits your messages of encouragement in the following competitions as well,” reads the FRNPM’s message.

“The objective was to test ourselves at a European Senior Championship in the 400m freestyle, an important event primarily for the preparation of the other two, where the results were really brilliant, but which also came with fatigue. For us, the competition in Peru, where we want good results, is equally important,” said coach Adrian Radulescu, according to Agerpres.

In Rome, Popovici won the gold medals in the 100m and 200m freestyle.

The 8th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships will take place from 30 August to 4 September 2022 in Lima, Peru.