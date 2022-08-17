INS: Romania’s economy advances 5.8 pct in H1, 2.1 pct in Q2 2022

Romania’s economy advanced 5.8% in H1 2022 as against H1 2021, both seasonally adjusted and unadjusted, and in Q 2 2022 it grew by 2.1% on a quarterly basis, according to flash estimates published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Seasonally adjusted, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 2.1% in Q2 2022 on a quarterly basis. Compared with Q2 2021, the GDP increased in the first six months of 2022 by 5.3%.

In H1 2022 as against H2 2021, Romania’s GDP increased by 5.8%.

Unadjusted, the Q2 2022 GDP was up 5.3% from the same quarter of 2021.

“As a result of the revision of the unadjusted series by including the Q2 2022 GDP estimate in the quarterly series, the seasonally adjusted series was recalculated, with the volume indices not being revised significantly as against the second provisional version of the Q1 2022 published in press release 172 of July 8, 2022. Thus, Q1 2022 results, compared with Q4 2021 remained 105.1%. The seasonally adjusted series are recalculated quarterly in accordance with European practice,” according to INS.

