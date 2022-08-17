JusMin Predoiu, Finnish Ambassador Akola discuss latest developments of justice legislation in Romania

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu on Tuesday welcomed Finnish ambassador in Bucharest Marjut Akola to discuss the latest developments in Romania’s draft justice legislation and the protection of whistleblowers, as well as bilateral co-operation.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday, during the meeting, the Finnish diplomat appreciated the efforts made by the Ministry of Justice to achieve the objectives of the EU’s Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) and the Rule of Law in a difficult context.

The two officials discussed a series of essential aspects related to the workings of the judiciary, the consolidation of anti-corruption and anti-organised crime bodies, a schedule for the adoption of the justice legislation.

“The Romanian minister emphasised the provisions in the bills that strengthen the independence of judges and prosecutors, and the government’s determination to continue the policy of supporting anti-corruption and anti-organised crime bodies, including through legislative provisions, mentioning to the point proposals to lower the threshold of seniority for the eligibility of prosecutors to the two specialist prosecutor’s offices and the possibility of seconding prosecutors as temporary measures until the staff shortage is resolved,” reads the statement.

Predoiu also pointed out that Romania is currently being monitored by two similar instruments, the CVM and the Rule of Law, with the latter mechanism being applicable to all European Union member states.

The ambassador of Finland proposed the initiation and development of bilateral projects on topics of interest to both countries, an example being the prevention and investigation of hate crimes especially in the online environment, with Predoiu mentioning that the Romanian Justice Ministry has already started co-operation in this area with the German Ministry of Justice.

At the same time, the Finnish official mentioned the decision of the government of Finland to support the accession of Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia to the border-free Schengen Area, Agerpres reports.