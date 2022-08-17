MFP: As many as 1,269,712 positions filled with Romania’s public institutions and authorities as of June

The number of positions filled with Romania’s public institutions and authorities was 1,269,712 as of June 2022, by 5 more compared to the previous month; almost 64 percent of these positions were in the central public administration, shows data published on the Finance Ministry’s (MFP) website.

Out of a total of 812,395 employees in the central public administration, 597,099 worked in institutions fully financed from the state budget.

The highest number of occupied positions was with the Education Ministry – 292,021, the Ministry of the Interior – 123,753, the National Defense Ministry – 73,652, the Finance Ministry – 24,338, and the Health Ministry – 18,262.

As many as 9,297 positions were occupied in institutions fully financed from the social security budget, 43,751 were in institutions subsidized from the state budget and from the unemployment security budget, while 162,248 positions were occupied in institutions fully financed from their own revenues.

As many as 457,317 people were working in the local public administration as of June 2022, of whom 279,137 in institutions fully financed from local budgets and 178,180 in institutions fully or partially financed from own revenues.