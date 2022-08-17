Sameday, the newest tenant of the Stefanesti Business Park

Globalworth and CATTED announce a new tenant for the Stefanesti Business Park project. Sameday, one of the leaders of the Romanian courier service market, has signed a 7-years contract for an area of around 2,600 square metres. The contract concerns the exclusive use of spaces dedicated to storage, offices, common areas or parking. Starting with the end of 2022, Sameday will provide logistics and courier services out of the facility located in the North of Bucharest.

The new partnership is the natural outcome of a good collaboration between Globalworth, the largest investor on the CEE office space market, and Sameday. Several months ago, the well-known courier service company became a tenant of Globalworth Square, the most technologically advanced office building in the Globalworth portfolio. Therefore, this expansion of the partnership confirms the strong business connection between the two companies.

In the light industry and logistics sector, Globalworth has had a new strategic partner since this April: CATTED. Globalworth and its partner are currently developing a “small business units” project in Stefanesti, an important industrial hub for the Northern Bucharest area. The first phase of the Stefanesti Business Park will be completed in Q4 2022, and the full delivery of the project will take place in H1 2023.

“The decision to expand its logistic spaces is part of Sameday’s strategy of strengthening the operational capacity in order to maintain and improve delivery times and the prompt response to our clients’ needs. Our past experience in developing the easybox network and crossing the borders with the operations in Hungary has proved that choosing the right operational sites is important for the success of our business. We have joined the Stefanesti Business Park project because of the facilities offered and our excellent collaboration with Globalworth. We continue to believe that the positive effects of this decision and of our other efforts will be reflected in the delivery experience we provide.”, said Alin Abălașei, Chief Operational Officer Sameday.

“We are happy to see that Globalworth Industrial, Globalworth’s logistics and light industrial sub-brand, continues to grow. We had absolute trust in our new partner, CATTED, and it seems that the business model is already successful, providing greater flexibility of use and expansion capacity when compared to traditional logistic warehouses. Since we added small business units to our portfolio, we provide a wide range of modern spaces adapted to the needs of any company that is operational in Romania. Sameday’s presence in Stefanesti confirms our good collaboration and strengthens the business relationship we have created. We thank them for their trust!”, said Mihai Zaharia, Globalworth Romania Head of Investments and Globalworth Group Capital Markets Director.

We Welcome the Sameday team to the Stefanesti Business Park. We are happy to be part of Sameday’s vision for growth. Together with Globalworth, we have developed the logistics concept in Stefanesti to fully support our clients’ needs as well as to provide efficient, professional, integrated services. We support them! And we wish them a lot of success! We are grateful to our partner, Globalworth, for the opportunity to carve our path together through the Romanian logistics market”, added Tudor Cobâlaș, Business Developer CATTED.

Business Park Stefanesti is located in the Northern part of Bucharest, with direct access to the Bucharest Ring Road. This location also benefits from a quick connection to the centre of Bucharest via the A2 motorway. The project will include 3 industrial facilities with a total leasable area of 18,000 sqm, on a land of 45,000 sqm. Together, the 3 buildings will provide up to 24 units for rent, with storage areas from 500 to 1,500 sqm. Each module has at least 1 drive-in and a loading dock ramp.