Digital solutions integrator PowerNet Consulting develops RPA software bots with Tailent technology

Tailent, the Romanian technology company known for democratizing access to Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, and PowerNet Consulting, a player with over 20 years of experience in IT security solutions, digitalization and mobility, sign a partnership for the development of software robots and integrated digitization and automation solutions for companies.

Tailent has extensive experience in developing platforms for specialized software robots that can perform repetitive tasks and thus allow employees to focus on more complex activities. Tailent software robots are easy to access and use by any company, regardless of the field of activity. PowerNet Consulting will add Tailent’s RPA tools to its portfolio to create and deliver secure and efficient digital solutions to partners.

“Automation technology provides broad opportunities for companies to streamline their processes, reduce costs and free up more time for their teams. With Tailent Automation Platform (RPA), companies free up skilled professionals to focus on more high-value work”, said Mario Popescu, Tailent Co-Founder and CEO.

Through its expertise and certifications in IT security, PowerNet Consulting is a solid and reliable partner for companies that want to take the step towards a new stage of digitalization and automation of their activity. The digital solutions developer works with telecom, energy and retail companies and all of the company’s network administrators are Microsoft, Fortinet, Forcepoint, VMware and Cisco certified.

“Digital transformation has made its way into almost all fields of activity. In the global context, digitalization determines the companies’ degree of success and how they will survive today’s challenges. At PowerNet Consulting we always focus on the needs of our clients, helping them with the best solutions adapted to the crisis budgets, but also on the increasingly important cost-saving requirements of each company. Adding the Tailent RPA platform to our portfolio allows us to help our customers with intelligent automation solutions, with short implementation time and immediately visible results”, said Emil Munteanu, Managing Partner of PowerNet Consulting.

The partnership is part of the two companies’ strategy to democratize access to automation technologies globally. Over the past two years, Tailent has entered into several important strategic partnerships with major solution and service providers such as Encorsa, Winsig, Wolters Kluwer, Visa, Aliant, ETA2U and Serviceaide as part of an accelerated expansion process.