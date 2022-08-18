ForMin Aurescu in Prague: Consolidating sectoral cooperation on the agenda of discussion with Czech counterpart Lipavsky

Consolidating sectoral cooperation between Romania and the Czech Republic, as well as the multidimensional impact of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine, were on the agenda of talks in Prague, between Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and his counterpart Jan Lipavsky, on Thursday.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES, consultations took place, in the context of the Czech Republic exercising the Presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of this year.

The two ministers discussed the perspectives of deepening the bilateral political-diplomatic dialogue, and in terms of economic relations, they both emphasized the need to diversify mutual exports and the important role of investments. At the sectoral level, a number of areas of interest for both sides were highlighted, such as energy, transport and logistics, tourism, agriculture.

Trade between Romania and the Czech Republic reached 5.1 billion euros last year, the highest level recorded to date.

Aurescu and Lipavsky evoked the common objectives at the European level in the context of the Czech Presidency of the EU Council and within NATO, as a result of the Madrid Summit and in the perspective of the Foreign Ministerial that Romania will host in November of this year.

According to the MAE, the two ministers discussed, with priority, the multidimensional impact of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine and carried out a comprehensive exchange of views on the regional security situation, the situation of Ukrainian refugees and the impact on other key areas, such as food security and energy security.

Current topics on the European agenda were also discussed, including from the perspective of Romania’s interests and the priorities of the Czech Presidency of the EU Council, the Czech counterpart reconfirming in the dialogue with Minister Aurescu the “active” and “firm” support of his country for the accession of Romania in the Schengen area, the MAE press release reads.

Bogdan Aurescu and Jan Lipavsky agreed on the joint promotion of a reflection process at the level of the European Union regarding the future of the Eastern Partnership.

Photo: www.mae.ro