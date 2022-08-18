Telekom Mobile marks the 4 million customers’ threshold

Telekom Mobile marked the four million customer milestone in the first half of August 2022.

“We welcome our 4,000,000th customer and thank all our previous 3,999,999 customers for entrusting us with their daily communication with Telekom Mobile. I also congratulate my colleagues who made this possible and challenge them to continue announcing positive milestones like this,” said Dina Tsybulskaya, CEO Telekom Romania Mobile.

Celebrating customer number 4,000,000 this month means that Telekom Mobile has brought almost 60,000 new users to its network as of 30 June 2022 – the deadline for the second quarter key performance indicators, which were published on Thursday, the 4th of August.

We recall that Telekom Mobile announced 3.94 million customers at the end of Q2, up 11.3% year-on-year, after adding almost 120,000 new users in absolute terms in the April-June 2022 quarter, a confirmation of growing customer interest and trust in its services and a consequence of delivering on its brand promise: Mobile as you want it. Simple and fair.