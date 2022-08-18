Who travelled to Romania during the festival season? Kiwi.com shows travelling data during the most important festivals of the summer

According to data from Kiwi.com, Israel, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany are the countries with most people coming to Romania during festival season in 2022

The average number of bookings for this festival season is 34,3% higher than the average number of last year during the same period

The data regards the biggest festivals in the country, happening during the summer in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest

As summer transcends into autumn, the festival season is also coming to an end. This year, people all over the world travelled to Romania using Kiwi.com to see big artists’ names on the stages of the top 3 biggest festivals in the country: Electric Castle, Untold and Summer Well Festival.

It is obvious why foreigners choose to visit Romania from the surrounding countries, but the surprise comes from tourists from countries further away from Romania. According to data from Kiwi.com, people from Israel, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany are the top 5 nationalities visiting Cluj and Bucharest to attend the events.

The countries are a constant from one year to another, across all 3 festivals, with the US making an appearance in 2022 on the list of nationalities visiting Cluj.

The increase in number of bookings was also expected, given the festivals’ cancellations, or postponing in the past 2 years because of the pandemic. This year, booking numbers on Kiwi.com have increased on average by 34,3%, calculating the differences from most travelled weeks from one year to another.

In 2021 and 2022, Electric Castle was the top preference for tourists coming from Israel, while Untold was mostly visited by the French in 2021 and Israelis in 2022. Summer Well Festival was also a preference for Israelis in 2021 and 2022.

This year during Electric Castle, 41% of visitors stayed in Cluj for 3 days or less, while 23% preferred to stay from 4 to 6 days. During Untold, 32% of people stayed for the same amount of time and another 28% chose to be there for up to 6 days, while in Bucharest, the percentage was even smaller: 24% of people stayed for 3 days or less at their destination, while another 24% stayed for 4 to 6 days.

About Kiwi.com

Kiwi.com is a leading travel tech company headquartered in the Czech Republic, employing over 1,500 people worldwide. Kiwi.com’s innovative Virtual Interlining algorithm allows users to combine flights across legacy and low-cost airlines into one single itinerary. Kiwi.com performs 2 billion price checks per day across 95% of global flight content enabling customers to find better route options and prices other search engines can’t see. 100 million searches are carried out every day on Kiwi.com’s website and over 50,000 seats are sold daily.