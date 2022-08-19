Minister Aurescu conveys Romania’s full and multidimensional support at annual meeting of Moldova’s ambassadors

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, took part, as a special guest, in the annual meeting of the ambassadors of the Republic of Moldova, on which occasion he conveyed Romania’s “full” and “multidimensional” support for the neighboring country and its citizens, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES.

At the meeting held on Thursday and Friday, Minister Aurescu highlighted the help offered by Romania for the reforms necessary for the Republic of Moldova to join the European Union and to overcome the challenges generated by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

He congratulated the authorities and diplomats in the Republic of Moldova for the steps aimed at the European integration and for the historic success of obtaining the status of a candidate state for EU accession, as well as for the efforts to strengthen resilience, manage current challenges and difficulties and the state’s overall reforms.

Romania fully supports these actions, especially the integration into the European family, which represents a strategic foreign policy objective for Bucharest as well, Aurescu highlighted. He pointed out the consistent and long-term support of our country, both at the European level and in bilateral interactions, for the EU integration of the Republic of Moldova, assuring that Romania will continue to be a “very active” partner and dedicated to this common goal.

The Foreign Minister recalled the launch, together with his German and French counterparts, on April 5, of the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova, which had “very good” results.

Bogdan Aurescu also welcomed the excellent dynamics of dialogue and cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, at all levels, in the last year, when consultations took place at the level of the president, prime minister, as well as joint meetings of the Governments and Parliaments in Bucharest and Chisinau.

In the message addressed to the diplomats of the Republic of Moldova, the Romanian chief diplomat highlighted the attention given by Romania for implementing bilateral strategic projects, especially interconnections in the fields of energy, transport and infrastructure.

Minister Aurescu also mentioned the financial support provided by Romania to Moldova for overcoming the difficult crises it is facing, as well as for the implementation of projects in important fields for the reform process.

In conclusion, Bogdan Aurescu gave assurances regarding the continuation of the “consistent”, “reliable” and “solid” support of the Romanian diplomacy for supporting the ambitious goals of reform and irreversible advancement of the Republic of Moldova towards the European path.