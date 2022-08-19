Romanian firefighters’ mission in France comes to an end

The action that 77 Romanian firefighters have carried out for a week in France has come to an end, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced on Friday.

According to the source, the Romanian rescuers participated in firefighting missions in the south-west of France, under special weather conditions, the missions of the RO-GFFF-V module consisting in identifying and liquidating the hidden outbreaks, as well as protecting the houses in the vicinity from possible other existing outbreaks.

“The efforts of the Romanian military firefighters were supported by the extraordinary involvement of the authorities and volunteers from France who, in all this period, have shown solidarity in the fight to extinguish the fires recorded in their country. The aid that Romania granted to the French authorities was based on the request for international assistance issued by the Government of the French Republic through the European Mechanism of Civil Protection,” IGSU says.

Part of the module is expected to return to the country on Friday, with an aircraft of the Ministry of National Defense, and the other rescuers, together with the intervention technique, will arrive in the country by land.

