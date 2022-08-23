A new business niche on the Romanian tourism market: Vacations and trips, a top priority when it comes to free time for the LGBT+ people in Romania

Over 80% of LGBT+ people surveyed in a study said that vacations will be the most important personal expense next year

Over 80% of LGBT+ (lesbians, gays, bisexuals, trans people) respondents in a recent study, say that vacations and trips will be the first priority for them next year. On the following places, at a great distance, are the expenses related to entertainment, culture, relaxation and personal development. Moreover, in the last year as well, vacations and trips were the first priority for more than 50% of those surveyed. These are some of the main conclusions of a study conducted in June by Forever Summer, a communication and marketing agency.

The majority of LGBT+ people in Romania consider that they have needs that are not met by the existing offer on the market

Most of those who responded to the study, almost 80%, consider that they have needs that are not met by the current offer on the Romanian market, especially in the area of ​​leisure services and social life, such as bars, clubs, spaces for socializing, but also from the area of ​​vacation and travel offers.

Most LGBT+ consumers have needs that are not currently being addressed by private operators in Romania, who are missing a good opportunity to further develop their businesses by including this category of consumers in their plans. In general, LGBT+ consumers have high incomes, a high willingness to spend for services in the area of ​​vacations, travel, free time and entertainment. At the same time, they have an availability that does not take into account, for example, the school calendar, most of them not having children. Thus, the frequency of consumption of services is higher than in the case of the majority, said Dorian Ilie, Managing Director of the communication and marketing agency Forever Summer, the organization that carried out the research.

International statistics show that between 5% and 10% of the adult population of a country identifies as part of the LGBT+ community, which means that between 750,000 and 1.5 million LGBT+ people live in Romania.

9 out of 10 respondents said that they would purchase services from businesses that would publicly declare that they are LGBT+ friendly

Almost all respondents declare that they would buy services from those businesses that would openly and publicly display that they are LGBT+ friendly. Most of them said that they are interested and very interested in tourism services that take into account the needs of LGBT+ people. Almost 8 out of 10 declared that they would go on a trip at least once or even twice a year and 31% could spend over 3500 lei for a single vacation. Most of the respondents are interested in exotic tourism, but also in urban and cultural tourism.

According to the survey, among the most desired destinations among LGBT+ people in Romania are the exotic ones, such as the Caribbean, Mexico, Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, urban destinations such as New York, Tokyo, London, Barcelona, ​​Paris, Rome, but also destinations in the Mediterranean area, in countries such as Spain, Italy, Greece, Cyprus or Israel. Although a popular destination among Romanians in general, Turkey is not on the list of countries of interest for the LGBT+ community due to the conservative profile of society, dominated by the Islamic religion. Instead, Israel, a relatively small country, but friendly to those from the LGBT+ community, is in the top of their preferences.

What is the profile of the respondents in the study?

76.4% are between 25 and 45 years old

95.6% live in the urban area, of which 69.1% in Bucharest, the rest in Iasi, Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca

85.3% have higher education, bachelor’s and master’s studies

55.9% are employed in the private system, and the rest in the public system, entrepreneurs and freelancers

33.8% have monthly incomes over 10,000 lei, 22.1% – incomes between 6,000 and 10,000 lei and 27.9% incomes between 3,000 and 6,000 lei monthly

48.5% are not in a relationship

75% manage to save money. Among them, 16.2% manage to save 20% of their monthly income, while the majority 45.5% constantly save between 5% and 10% of their monthly income.

The survey was conducted in June 2022, on a representative sample of people from the LGBT+ community, over 18 years old, from the urban area of ​​Romania.