Cooperation on energy policies between AHK Romania and Romanian National Committee of World Energy Council

The Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK) and the Romanian National Committee of World Energy Council (CNR-CME) signed at the beginning of this month a Collaboration Protocol, which strengthens the relations between the parties in the current context in the energy sector, according to a press release sent by the organizations.

“The main objectives of this protocol aim, among others, to mutual promotion of the two associations, sharing common experiences, concentrating the interests of both parties on energy issues and their connection with the economy and the environment, the organization of scientific, business and promotional events, encouraging the development of a sustainable and competitive economic environment in the energy sector. We consider that signing this collaboration protocol between our associations represents an extremely important step for consolidating joint collaboration activities and identifying new opportunities for cooperation,” said Stefan Gheorghe, CEO of CNR-CME, according to Agerpres.

The protocol stipulates the basic principles and objectives of the collaboration, actions that will be carried out jointly, as well as the partnerships within major events organized by each of the two entities.

“Considering the global energy situation and the existing options, this collaboration helps us to intensify the exchange of ideas on how the energy policies in Romania and Germany can be advantageously adapted. Within the partnership, both parties will promote and encourage investments in the energy sector and will develop points of view on the official documents regarding Romania’s energy policies. It is an active way to participate in the integration of these policies into the major trends at the global level,” said the general director and AHK Romania Board Member, Sebastian Metz (photo).