Herbalife Nutrition Foundation donated $15,000 to “Ana and the Children” Association in August. For over six years, Herbalife Nutrition Romania and its charity Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) have been supporting “Ana and the Children” Association, contributing to a healthy nutrition and lifestyle among children and providing them with daily meals.

Throughout the partnership, Herbalife Nutrition Foundation donated over $191,000 to “Ana and the Children” Association.

With the support of Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, “Ana and the Children” Association continues in 2022 the construction of the new Educational Support Center in Bucharest. With the help of the new Social and Educational Support Center that is being built in district 3, “Ana and the Children” Association will be able to receive, by the end of this year, new children to help them every day with 2 hot meals, homework help, emotional support, non-formal education activities, camps, theater visits, museum outings, clothes, school supplies, personal hygiene products and everything they need to go to school every day. “Ana and the Children” Association has over 150 children on its waiting list. The new location has 1,720 square meters of built space and can accommodate up to 200-250 children every day.

“We continue to provide support to the children of “Ana and the Children” Association, helping them build the largest Social and Educational Support Center in Romania. Its completion is a great achievement, providing hot meals for about 200 children, building together a better future for the children in need. It is a partnership that is very dear to us, a partnership of the heart“, said Romeo Căzănescu, Country Director Herbalife Nutrition Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Bulgaria.

“This is the 6th year that Herbalife Nutrition Foundation decides to help the children in our programs! In these years, together, we have managed to provide over 200,000 hot meals for the children who come to the “Ana and the Children” Centers every day. Also, since 2019, Herbalife Nutrition Foundation has been one of our most important partners in building the largest Social and Educational Support Center in Romania. This new center will include a kitchen and a dining room where more than 200 children will be able to enjoy a healthy and warm meal every day to give them energy and strength to learn. We are very lucky and grateful to have a long-standing partner with a vital contribution to the lives of vulnerable children in Romania“, said Mihaela Voivozeanu, President of “Ana and the Children” Association.

In addition to the donated amount, the Herbalife Nutrition Romania team participated this year in the 10th edition of the Swimathon, the largest fundraising sports event in Romania, to support the campaign carried out by “Ana and the Children” Association: New infrastructure and increased capacity to support children vulnerable to poverty and war! The association achieved its goal, managing to raise the full amount it was aiming for.

“Ana and the Children” Association has more than 15 years of experience, currently working with 1,000 children and young people, aged between 4 and 17, in its three day centers in Bucharest, Urlați and Fundulea. In 2021, the working model of “Ana and the Children” Association was recognized as a best practice example by the World Bank.

About Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

Since 2005, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), a global) nonprofit foundation, has been devoted to improving lives of children and families around the world. HNF supports community-based Casa Herbalife Nutrition partners around the globe, that help bring good nutrition to socially vulnerable communities and aid to organizations focused on promoting access, education and empowerment of good nutrition, general wellness and disaster relief. For more information about HNF and how you can support the programs, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.