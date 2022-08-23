President Iohannis decorates specialists for promoting Romania’s image in UK

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed several decoration decrees “in appreciation for the important contribution to the promotion of Romania’s image, research and culture in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland”.The Order of “Cultural Merit” in the rank of Knight, Category F – “Promotion of culture” was awarded to soprano Mihaela-Roxana Nite, piano teacher, Oana Stanciu, visual artist, and Florina Stoica, economist, according to a press release the Presidential Administration sent to AGERPRES.

The Order of “Cultural Merit” in the rank of Knight, Category H – “Scientific Research” was awarded to university professor Dr. Aurora Constantin, School of Informatics, University of Edinburgh, to Stefan Dascalu, researcher in immunology and theoretical epidemiology, University of Oxford, and to Dr. Delia-Gabriela Dimitriu, research professor, Manchester Metropolitan University.

Also, “as a sign of appreciation for the important contribution made to the consolidation and development of bilateral relations between Romania and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, in scientific and medical terms,” President Iohannis conferred the Order of “Sanitary Merit” in the Rank of Knight to Alina Elena Chefani, doctor, research pathologist, Poundbury Cancer Institute in Dorchester, and Gabriel Corneliu Oniscu, doctor, director, Transplant Centre in Edinburgh.

At the same time, “in appreciation for the dedication and professionalism they have shown over time, as volunteers, for the important contribution made to promoting the image of Romania in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” the President awarded the Order of “Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitment” in the rank of Knight to Elisabeth Pop, doctor, principal officer of social integration, civic and democratic participation policies, London City Hall, Camelia-Luisa Popa, specialist in public relations, and Andreea-Lizica Salvage, journalist, social worker.