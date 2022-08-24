ForMin Aurescu: Our support for Ukraine has been, is and will be multidimensional and comprehensive

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu addressed a message on Wednesday on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day, in which he reflects the full solidarity for this country and the Ukrainian people, as well as the multidimensional efforts undertaken by Romania in support of Ukraine during the six months of the war, including the multiple political, economic, financial, humanitarian, diplomatic, sectoral and international law measures.

“As a member state of the European Union and NATO with the longest border with Ukraine, Romania and the Romanian people have done everything in their power to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees who have fled the horrors of war. Our support for Ukraine has been, is and will be multidimensional and comprehensive, Romania acting firmly and immediately in political, economic, financial, humanitarian, diplomatic, sectoral terms, including by facilitating grain exports, but also through international law, acting to support the allocation of responsibility and combating the impunity of those representatives of the occupying power who committed international crimes in the territories temporarily invaded,” says Bogdan Aurescu in his message, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterates that this “unjustified and unprovoked aggression” against Ukraine represents a “blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of this country.

Aurescu also highlights Romania’s constant support for Ukraine from the very first days after the onset of this crisis.

“On a bilateral level, from the first days since the onset of this security and humanitarian crisis, the most serious crisis in Europe in the last decades, the Romanian authorities have acted to provide emergency assistance. The Romanian Government has constantly responded to Ukraine’s requests and has provided, among other things, fuel, medicines, food and ambulances. The international humanitarian hub operated in Suceava, on March 9th, at the border with Ukraine, is an additional proof of the support offered to our neighbour in these extremely difficult times. Thus, so far, Romania has facilitated 54 humanitarian transports, from states such as Italy, France, Bulgaria, Austria, Slovenia, Cyprus, Greece, Germany or the Republic of Macedonia. We reacted promptly and consistently, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, through numerous measures, in order to provide shelter and assistance to the Ukrainian refugees. The humanitarian measures adopted for the over 2 million refugees who have already entered Romania and the over 86,000 Ukrainians who remained on our territory included, among other things, the establishment of mobile camps in the counties of the border areas, the granting of free access to medical services, education and the labour market. Because in the medium and long term the Ukrainian refugees will need adequate resources to have a decent life, which is why we are constantly trying to adapt our support infrastructure to their concrete needs, on July 26, 2022, the Romanian Government launched the National Plan for Measures for the Integration of Ukrainian Refugees in Romania,” the minister says.

At the same time, Aurescu assures that Romania will remain close to the Ukrainian people in the reconstruction efforts.

The chief diplomat also highlights the actions Romania has taken diplomatically to support Ukraine, including supporting the adoption of the seven packages of sanctions of the European Union, obtaining by Ukraine the status of candidate state for the EU in June this year, together with the Republic of Moldova.

According to the minister of foreign affairs, the good relationship between Romania and Ukraine is also confirmed by the intensity of the bilateral dialogue in the six months since the outbreak of the war.

Bogdan Aurescu reminds that, in order to support the efforts in the field of international justice, on March 2, 2022, Romania notified the International Criminal Court, together with 39 other states, regarding the investigation of the crimes of genocide, crimes of war and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Ukraine. Also, the Romanian Government approved the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to donate 100,000 euros to the Trust Fund of the International Criminal Court to support the investigations regarding the international crimes committed in Ukraine. Last but not least, Romania has decided to intervene before the International Court of Justice in the case concerning “Accusations of genocide under the Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine against Russia)”, an intervention that will materialize in the next period.

“We have also actively, visibly and firmly joined the diplomatic steps at the multilateral level to condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, including at the level of the Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly, and we have granted access to UN institutions, such as the World Food Programme, to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. At the OSCE level, on 3 March, we requested, within a group of 44 OSCE participating states, the activation of the OSCE Mechanism in Moscow for assessing the impact on human rights and the humanitarian situation caused by the Russian Federation’s aggression on Ukraine. Also, in Romania’s capacity as Presidency of the Community of Democracies (2019-2022), we have made a strong appeal to democratic states to support the Ukrainian people, including through concrete and pragmatic measures to defend its democratic system, as well as to reconstruct Ukraine. We will continue to engage the democratic states in support of the Ukrainian people, who have proved, through acts of courage and determination, a genuine attachment to democratic values and principles,” the minister says.

As a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is illuminated on the evenings of 23 and 24 August, in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and the flag of Ukraine is hoisted these days in front of the building of the ministry.

