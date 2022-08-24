JusMin Predoiu: Government has approved draft laws on Justice

The Government on Wednesday approved the Justice draft laws, and their adoption in Parliament will bring forth the fulfillment of the main goal within the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) with the European Commission, Minister Catalin Predoiu said at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

The Ciuca Cabinet adopted the Justice Ministry’s draft law proposals on the statutes of judges and prosecutors, judicial organisation and the Superior Council of Magistracy.

“These draft laws on Justice represent an important objective within the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism with the European Commission, a goal that has been pending for several years. Through their adoption by Parliament we manage to fulfill the main goal within the CVM. Moreover, it is also an objective under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Therefore through the adoption of these projects the Government and then Parliament will meet a key-objective in terms of what we might call the effort to amend and modernise the normative framework dedicated to Justice. Judges, prosecutors, citizens, they all deserve a modern, reformed framework. (…) Romanian Magistracy is nothing below magistracy in other EU member states and we must also bring the legislative framework to a matching level,” Predoiu told a press conference.

He mentioned that the Justice Ministry had reached a series of goals by approving on a government level the National Anti-corruption Strategy. Moreover, the draft law on dismantling the Special Section Investigating Justice Crimes was adopted by Parliament.

“I would mention, in the same series, the draft law on integrity whistleblowers, a draft passed in Parliament, currently undergoing a parliamentary procedure, after it had been resent to Parliament by Romania’s President,” Predoiu added.

The Minister added that other important draft laws were going to be drawn up, such as the one on the statute of the specialist staff – clerks, IT specialists, etc.

“The draft amending the criminal codes, in order to integrate the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania, compulsory decisions, as well as other drafts have been forwarded from the Superior Council of Magistracy as legislation proposals, such as the judge aid institution. There is a series of legal instruments that will complete and modernise, at the same time, the legislative framework dedicated to Justice,” Catalin Predoiu maintained, according to Agerpres.

Prime Minister Ciuca expresses hope that once the Justice laws are set in place, Romania will be able to end the CVM process and join the Schengen

The government will debate and approve on Wednesday the Justice package, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, also emphasizing that the adoption of these regulatory acts is a goal pledged under both the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

“It’s a demarche that has unfolded over the past few months and which has materialized in a highly substantive activity. We all know that the debates in recent years have generated either critical or favorable opinions. I think that the design process of this law package represents an example of maturity and responsibility for all the institutions involved. It’s a goal we undertook both through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. The most important thing to emphasize is the fact that, basically, through these laws we do nothing else but ensure the strengthening of the independence of the judiciary and, of course, the guarantee of the rights and freedoms of Romanian citizens,” Ciuca declared at the beginning of the government meeting.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the effort made by the Justice Ministry and by other institutions in the system involved in the elaboration of the Justice bills – the Superior Council of the Magistrates, the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court of Justice, the National Anti-corruption Directorate, the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism – as well as of the associations of magistrates.

Last but not least, the head of the government expressed his hope that once the Justice laws are set in place, Romania will be able to end the CVM process and join the Schengen.

Photo: www.gov.ro