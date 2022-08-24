OTP Bank Romania supports technological progress and becomes RoFin.tech partner

OTP Bank Romania announces the signing of the partnership with the Romanian Fintech Association (RoFin.tech), one of the leading organizations dedicated to supporting the fintech industry, whose members are companies founded by Romanian entrepreneurs developing financial technology solutions.

As a partner of RoFin.tech, OTP Bank takes another step in the bank’s digital development and innovation strategy, as well as in automation and supporting of the technological performance in the local financial sector

“OTP Bank is going through an accelerated process of digital transformation, in which significant investment has been made over the last period. Thus, the association with RoFin.tech represents an opportunity for dialogue and collaboration with relevant organisations and fintech companies eager to grow. OTP Bank will support the members of RoFin.tech, more than 20 Romanian start-ups and scale-ups, giving them access to the bank’s expertise and resources. OTP Bank’s development vision is based on digitalization, innovation and services at the highest level of quality, centered on technology, but also on customer interaction. I believe that these characteristics are the premises for a successful, long-term partnership”, said Constantin Mareș, Deputy General Manager OTP Bank Romania, Digital Division.

Among the objectives of RoFin.tech is to facilitate the exchange of experience between the members of the association in Romania and its partners at European level, as well as to support the creation and development of offline and online channels that local companies need to grow and expand their operations nationally and internationally.

At group level, OTP Bank has a solid policy of collaboration with fintech companies through OTP Startup program, which supports tech startups. Within the program are developed dedicated projects for internal efficiency, customer service area, product innovation and security.