Registrations are open for Climate Change Summit Bucharest, the international event dedicated to climate solutions

Over 50 leaders in climate innovation and environmental policy, global experts, researchers, entrepreneurs and decision-makers will speak at the Climate Change Summit about the latest identified solutions to climate challenges and how they can be applied in the Romanian reality.

The event will take place on October 4-5th at the Odeon Theatre in Bucharest and brings together 500 leaders in business, central administration and nonprofit organization.

Applications to participate can be submitted here: climatechange-summit.org/apply-now.

Climate Change Summit (CCS), a meeting place for national and European leaders in climate policy, sustainability and business, opens its participation lists to the public. Applications can be submitted in the shape of a form and motivation message, with those interested given the option to participate either at the Odeon Theatre on October 4-5th, 2022, or online, on climatechange-summit.org. CCS is organized by Social Innovation Solutions, an organization active in sustainability, social impact and innovation, at the initiative and with support from BRD Groupe Société Générale, as founding partner.

Some of the most important topics on the agenda of the first edition of the Climate Change Summit will be: the transition to a green economy, renewable energy and energy policies, sustainable agriculture, biodiversity protection, green finance, sustainable production, environmental policies, circular economy, climate resilience of cities, innovative start-ups or new technologies.

From the list of 50 speakers at the Climate Change Summit, the most recent names confirmed are: Klaus Iohannis, the President of Romania (event opening message), Alastair Marke, General Director, Blockchain & Climate Institute; Chris Hines, Founder, A Grain of Sand; Miriam Privarova, Climate Ambassador, Global Youth Climate Network; Audun Abelsnes, Managing Director, Techstars Energy; Andrii Zhupanyn, Member in the Ukrainian Parliament & President of the Committee on Energy; Sacha Ghiglione, CEO, Prime Computer, Daniel Huertas, Producer, „David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”; Anna Akhalkatsi, Country Manager for Romania and Hungary, The World Bank, or Emmanuel Martinez, Chief Environment Economist, Société Générale.

„Climate Change Summit is part of the philosophy of BRD Lumea9 (New World), a platform centered on caring for people and planet, which brings together ideas and resources with the goal of promoting all that is new and impactful in culture, society, education, science and technology, sports and the environment. We put together the Climate Change Summit because we want to open a broad, regular and impactful conversation, through which we can jointly identify nationally applicable solutions on topics such as the transition to a green economy, sustainable energy, agriculture or sustainable finance and investment”, declared Flavia Popa, Secretary General, BRD Groupe Société Générale.

„The deep environmental crises we are already living in, and which we are experiencing even more strongly this summer, will continue and accelerate in the coming years. In both the public sessions on October 4-5 and the informal sessions on September 21-22 at the Victoria Palace, we are looking for solutions for the year 2030 based on SIS foresight methodologies designed to help participants think systemically about the opportunities of the future. Among the main topics of these informal sessions we mention: sustainable energy and agriculture, circular economy, climate legislation, Resilience and Recovery Plans & transition funds, protecting biodiversity, climate resilience of cities and technologies for climate”, added Ciprian Stănescu, President and CEO of Social Innovations Solutions (SIS).

Some of the partners of the first edition of the Climate Change Summit are Mastercard, as Sustainability Partner; the The General Secretariat of the Romanian Government as strategic partner; and organizational partners Concordia Employers’ Confederation; WWF Romania; Ashoka Romania; EPG; GEYC; EfdeN; Văcărești Natural Park Association (VNPA); CONAF; The Coalition for Circular Economy; The Bilateral Greek-Romanian Chamber of Commerce (HRCC); The Romanian Youth Council; The European Institute in Romania; National Research and Development Institute for Industrial Ecology, as well as content partners InfoClima.ro and Solutions.