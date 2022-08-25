AHK Romania: Trade between Romania and Germany reached 18.4 billion euros in first 6 months

The volume of trade between Germany and Romania amounted to 18.4 billion euros in the first half of this year, up 12.3% compared to the same period in 2021, according to figures from the Federal Bureau of Statistics (Destatis), quoted by AHK Romania.

Thus, exports to Romania amounted to 9.8 billion euros, the equivalent of an increase of 8.8%, compared to the reference period, while Germany’s imports from Romania amounted to 8.6 billion euros, increasing by 16.6%.

These results place Romania on 19th place in the top of Germany’s trade partners regarding exports and 21st regarding imports.

The estimates of AHK officials speak of bilateral trade between the two countries that can reach the value of 40 billion euros in 2022.

AHK Romania, the official representative of the German economy, is the largest bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Romania, established in 2002.