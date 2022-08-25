EnviMin: Criminal case to be opened for waste burning, sentences between 3 and 5 years

People who have specialized in illegal activities in the field of waste must enter the path of legality and authorize their activity, and a criminal case will be opened for the burning of waste, the punishment being between 3 and 5 years, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos said Thursday, during a control action carried out by the authorities in the Bolintin Vale area, southern Giurgiu County.

“There is no legal form for these activities. A criminal case will be opened for the burning of waste, and the sentence is between 3 and 5 years. The materials will be confiscated and it will be a detriment to that person without a doubt. Strict fines will be applied for illegal activity on the economic side and I hope that those who have specialized in these activities enter the path of legality and authorize their activity. They have to take out the authorization for the lease, they have to have the land in ownership or rent, they have to authorize the platform, they have to concrete, etc. There are tens of thousands of kilograms of illegally burned waste here. The entire amount will be weighed at the time of confiscation and will enter a circuit of legal recovery,” said Tanczos, according to Agerpres.

Commissioners of the National Environmental Guard (GNM), the Romanian Gendarmerie and the Romanian Police, together with the Minister of the Environment, Water and Forests, Barna Tanczos, descended on Thursday morning in the Bolintin Vale area to capture illegal activities in the field of waste, the Ministry informs.