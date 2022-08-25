PM Ciuca: Natural gas connection project of north-east and north-west regions, to be ready in three years

The completion of the Pojorata – Vatra Dornei gas pipeline represents an important objective that will allow the completion, in the next three years, of the natural gas connection project between the north-eastern and north-western regions of Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, upon attending Transgaz’ opening of the Pojorata – Vatra Dornei (northeastern Suceava County) natural gas pipeline.

“We are very glad that with the anniversary of 430 years of documentary certification of Vatra Dornei, we can enjoy both the citizens and the local authorities with a governmental programme through which the gas pipeline is completed, which, here, has its station in operation on the outskirts of Vatra Dornei, thus creating the possibility that future gas supply projects of the entire city will be carried out in accordance with the plans of the local authorities,” the prime minister said.

He added that, according to the information he received from Transgaz’ general manager, Ion Sterian, all the “planning elements” regarding the gas pipeline project that connects the north-east and north-west regions are completed.

“The works are going to start, so that from Vatra Dornei there will be continuity through Iacobeni, Carlibaba (both in Suceava County), Prislop, Borsa (in northern Maramures County both). There is also the possibility that through the Tihuta Pass from Vatra Dornei to Bistrita another gas supply corridor will be built. Of course, it has a projected term of five years in the implementation period. It is important to finalize the one which connects Vatra Dornei to Borsa. It is the most suitable and the one that will be realized in the shortest period of time,” Nicolae Ciuca added, according to Agerpres.

The prime minister stressed that the connection of Vatra Dornei to the natural gas network will open important possibilities for the development of new businesses in the area.

Photo: www.gov.ro