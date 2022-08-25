Vodafone Romania Foundation takes the Green School of the Future to CODE Kids communities around the country

600 children from CODE Kids programming clubs organized in public libraries around the country are, starting today, students of Green School of the Future program, following a partnership between Vodafone Romania Foundation and Progress Foundation.

The program is designed for 6-10 years old and 10-14 years old age groups and aims to guide children in the improvement of their digital skills through seven weeks of activities available on the web content platform School of the Future, by participating in the online courses introducing children to Scratch educational app organized by Progress Foundation, through debates on climate change topics in which they learn what the biggest threats to the environment are, but also how we can find solutions for those threats with the help of technology. While the youngest students will sharpen their digital skills mainly through games and treasure hunt-type activities, those in the 10-14 years old age group will enter a sustainability-themed competition where they use Scratch app to illustrate a solution to an environmental problem that concerns them. At the end of the competitions, both the children and the libraries they represent will receive prizes totalling 42,500 RON.

“We are glad to reach children and librarians in the CODE Kids network with the Green School from the Future program. It will be, for us and for them alike, a teamwork exercise and a plea for active involvement in understanding and solving environmental problems of the local communities“, said Angela Galeța, Director of Vodafone Romania Foundation.

“We are excited to bring additional resources to our communities of future programmers in public libraries through the partnership with Vodafone Romania Foundation. It is a very good example of collaboration between entities with a common mission – to help children who need information and skill development the most by approaching them in a way that is relevant to them and making the experience as pleasant and fun as possible“, said Camelia Crisan, CEO of Progress Foundation.

The methodology from the “School of the Future” program was designed by Vodafone Spain Foundation in collaboration with the University of Salamanca, in line with the five areas of competence defined in DigComp.