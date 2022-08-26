Health Ministry: National Transplant Agency’s action in organ trafficking case is legal, institutional

The Ministry of Health (MS) specifies that the National Transplant Agency has fulfilled its tasks according to its legal powers and competences, acting institutionally in the case of the medical clinic in the Capital accused of organ trafficking.

“As a result of the announcement of the Public Prosecutor’s Office with the District 1 Court of Bucharest regarding the disposition of criminal prosecution against a natural person and a legal person for committing the crime of introducing or removing from the country organs, tissues or cells of human origin without authorisation issued by the National Transplant Agency, the Ministry of Health makes the following clarifications: The National Transplant Agency has fulfilled its tasks according to its legal attributions and competences, acting institutionally. As there is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide any other information or additional details,” the Ministry of Health said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

Prosecutors with Prosecutor’s Office of Bucharest District 1 Court have searched the premises of a medical clinic in Bucharest accused of organ trafficking, namely the importation into Romania of approximately 300 corneas for transplantation purposes.

“On August 22, 2022, prosecutors of the Public Prosecutor’s Office with Bucharest District 1 Court ordered the continuation of a criminal probe into several individuals and a legal person, for committing the crime of importing in or exporting from Romania organs, tissues or cells of human origin without a special authorisation issued by the National Transplant Agency. It was noted that in 2019 – 2021, a medical clinic and its manager, at different time intervals and in the implementation of the same criminal resolution, imported into Romania tissues of human origin, namely a significant number of corneas, without receiving a special authorisation from the National Transplant Agency. On August 25, 2022, a search warrant was executed with support from police officers of the Bucharest General Police Directorate – Criminal Investigation Service,” spokesperson for Prosecutor’s Office of the Bucharest District 1 Court Calin Radu Bogdan reported on Friday.

He said that the investigation in this case started after a referral to the judicial authorities, and no complaints have been submitted by patients who received corneal transplantation.

According to the prosecutor, the tissues used for the transplant, approximately 300 corneas, had been taken out of an organ bank in Italy.