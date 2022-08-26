LabMin Budai: Public sector salaries rising from August 1, an impact of 2 billion RON

The government adopted, on Friday, the emergency ordinance that provides for the increase of salaries in the public sector starting on August 1, the impact being around 2 billion RON, the Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, announced at Victoria Palace, after the Executive meeting.

He mentioned that, in general, the increases will be around the amount of 150 RON / employee. Medical personnel and other employees who have reached the threshold for 2022 will not receive this increase, the minister added, according to Agerpres.

The minister emphasized that these expenses will be made within the already approved state budget.

“You know very well that hiring for the second semester of 2022 has been blocked, at the beginning of the year those vacancies were budgeted, so we have savings on the budget and these expenses can be made room for,” Budai said.

According to him, around one million people will benefit from this increase.

“From the 1.2 million public sector staff, we must subtract the medical staff and those categories of people whose wages are already at the level of 2022,” the Minister of Labor added.