PM Ciuca: Anghel Saligny National Programme is aimed at all local authorities regardless of political colour

The Anghel Saligny National Programme, the largest governmental program of modernization and development of local communities, is addressed to all authorities at local level regardless of political colour and must be put into practice, in full coordination with the central administration, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, at the signing of the first new financing contracts that will benefit local communities through this programme.

“The Anghel Saligny National Programme is the largest, both in terms of objectives and value. It is a programme of over 10 billion euros through which the Government, together with the local authorities, has proposed to modernize the communication ways, to develop the water and sewerage networks at the level of all local authorities and, of course, to expand the gas network,” Ciuca said.

He added that local authorities must “necessarily” enforce the projects funded by this programme, which is complemented by the National Local Development Programme (PNDL) and the National Public and Social Interest Construction Programme.

“All these objectives must be coordinated, both at the level of the counties and between the counties and the central administration,” the prime minister added.

Ciuca stressed that the financing of projects through the Anghel Saligny Programme is addressed to all local administrations, regardless of political color, and also urged the local authorities to coordinate very well with the Ministry of Development in order to meet the criteria required to receive funding through this program.

“Today we have representatives of nine local authorities. It is only the beginning of the whole set of projects that, so far, has reached the figure of 3,700, if I’m not wrong, and this coordination needs to be as well done as possible because we are entering a period where we cannot afford to waste time, because, beyond the national programmes, are the programmes on European funds that also have a dynamic and are within a limited period of time and they must be completed, otherwise we lose the funding,” Ciuca said, according to Agerpres.

The nine contracts are aimed at the rehabilitation of water and sewerage networks, the modernization of streets and roads in smaller localities in Alba, Arges, Harghita, Dambovita counties, but also in cities such as Cluj-Napoca and Craiova. Also, portions of county road will be modernized in Dambovita and Salaj.

Photo: www.gov