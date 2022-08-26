Romanian public broadcaster approved to run in Eurovision Song Contest 2023, assess dispute with EBU

The Board of Directors of Romania’s TVR public television broadcaster approved on Friday by unanimity Romania’s participation in the 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest scheduled for May 2023 in the UK and taking the first steps necessary to select a Swiss law firm for the evaluation of TVR’s dispute with the European Broadcast Union (EBU).

According to a TVR press statement to Agerpres on Friday, EBU has invited the television stations to state their intention to participate by September 15, with the possibility of withdrawing without financial penalties before October 11.

According to the schedule established by the organiser, the final list of registered countries will be announced by the end of the year.

SRTv President – Director General Dan Cristian Turturica asked the members of the Board of Directors for a mandate to contact Swiss law firms for the assessment of SRTv’s chances in a dispute with the EBU, the organiser of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The mandate also aims to estimate the costs related to such an approach, as a result of the situation created at this year’s edition, when the organiser cancelled Romania’s votes.

Under the Eurovision regulations, any dispute is settled under Swiss law.

The Eurovision Song Contest, where the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation first participated in 1993, is one of the most popular international music competitions and has been held every year since 1956. The show is one of the longest-running and most watched television programmes in the world, being broadcast in Europe, Australia, Asia and the US.