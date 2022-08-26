tbi bank partners up with F64 to help customers buy photo-video equipment in installments

In today’s environment, all products are becoming more and more expensive, and pursuing a passion or starting a business in photography is becoming a financial burden. To help Romanians find an alternative method of financing that does not put additional pressure on the budget when buying photo equipment, tbi bank has partnered with F64 retailer, to help customers with the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution in installments.

BNPL allows consumers to split the total cost of any purchase into installments. This way, customers can afford to make more frequent or higher-value purchases, while merchants increase their sales.

“The price increase in recent months is becoming a challenge for all photography and videography enthusiasts in Romania. The partnership with F64 allows us to be there for people who want to pursue their passion, but without being financially affected”, said Ionut Sabadac, VP Merchant Solutions la tbi.

F64, specialized in photo-video equipment, is one of the largest retailers in Romania and offers a wide range of products and services for professional photographers and camera aficionados.

“We see how Romanians are finding it harder and harder to make financial decisions due to the global economic context. Also, the number of photographers and videographers who have started to make a business out of this passion has increased in Romania in recent years. The partnership with tbi bank has helped us to offer our clients financing solutions to relieve them from the pressure of financial investment at the beginning of the business. At the same time, BNPL allows us as a business to grow our customer base and thrive in these complicated times”, said Catalina Coterlet, Manager Marketing, F64.