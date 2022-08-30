Bright Spaces expands regionally and announces partnership with CA Immo Hungary to digitally showcase 5 buildings

Bright Spaces and CA Immo Hungary partner to transform the local real estate market through the 3D Digital Twin based solution developed by the startup. The real estate group will have 5 of its office buildings showcased and managed through virtual web based platforms, emphasising its readiness to adapt the leasing and marketing process in response to the needs of today’s clients.

Hungary is one of CA Immo’s core markets, with investments in large and medium-sized office buildings in Budapest, both in Pest and Buda submarkets. Every property is well-connected to public transportation and has unique features. Moreover, almost the entire Hungarian portfolio has been awarded in accordance with LEED and BREEAM standards.

Through this partnership, Bright Spaces will create digital showcasing, marketing and leasing platforms for 5 of CA Immo Hungary’s prime office properties, namely City Gate, Millennium Tower I, Millennium Tower II, Millennium Tower III and Millennium Tower H. The digital twins will replicate the constructed buildings, while offering specific tech, health and security information.

Future tenants will be able to explore available office units for lease, see the spaces with or without a fit-out, discover the surrounding areas and easily book a tour or request an offer. CA Immo’s leasing team will have access to secure management dashboards that provide all the data they need to keep track of availability, financials and generate contracts.

„We are delighted with this development, which brings our office buildings to life virtually with Bright Spaces. With this new feature, our customers can even better imagine their future office. In addition, we are happy to be part of the expansion of such a promising tech start-up like Bright Spaces and to have found a long-term strategic partner”, John McKie, Managing Director of CA Immo Hungary stated.

“Bright Spaces is growing and expanding in a very strategic market. We are honoured to be working with such a respected and highly experienced partner, CA Immo Hungary. Digitization of the built environment is the way to go for real estate in order to accelerate leasing cycles, reduce the carbon footprint and offer their tenants a stellar digital experience, aligned with today’s technological advancements. We are dedicated to this mission and are happy to work with partners who share the same vision”, Bogdan Nicoara (photo), CEO & Co-founder Bright Spaces added.

The digital platforms are in development and planned to be launched in autumn 2022.