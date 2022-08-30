CCIR, Korea Importers Association sign Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening business relations between the two countries

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) signed on Tuesday, August 30, a Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Importers Association (KOIMA), in order to strengthen business relations and develop economic cooperation between the two countries, according to a press release issued to AGERPRES.

The memorandum was signed at the Romania – Republic of Korea Business Forum, held at CCIR business center.

“The memorandum contributes to the development of stronger business relations between Romania and the Republic of Korea, as well as the guidelines for an economic cooperation advantageous for both parties,” the press release reads.

CCIR and KOIMA will exchange information related to economic, business practices and also on the relevant laws and regulations applicable in Romania and the Republic of Korea. Also, business forums and other economic events will be organized to boost bilateral trade.

“As president of CCIR, I considered the Republic of Korea to be a significant partner of Romania in terms of trade. For CCIR, it is a priority to develop economic relations with the Republic of Korea with a very well-defined goal, that of attracting Korean brands to invest in production lines in our country,” CCIR president Mihai Daraban said.

In turn, Koima President Kim Byung-Kwan said that after more than two years in which the commercial activity was much lower due to the pandemic, he chose Romania as the first destination for establishing new economic contacts.

“We believe we are in the right place, at the right time. The signing of this memorandum between CCIR and KOIMA certainly represents the revitalization of the economic relations between Romania and the Republic of Korea. We all have confidence in the potential of the Romanian business environment to develop sustainable businesses in our country and, at the same time, we are concerned with the widening of Romania’s export base to balance the bilateral trade balance. We will make a joint effort to develop a better commercial network, with better consumers and better suppliers”, KOIMA President Kim Byung-Kwan stressed.