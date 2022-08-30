Ciolacu: PSD will protect Romanians & companies that produce in Romania to withstand shocks produced by energy crisis

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Tuesday, in a post on his Facebook page, that his party will take all measures to protect the citizens and the companies that produce in Romania, so that they can face the situation produced by the energy crisis.

“Following our insistence, the Government will quickly adopt the correct solutions that will protect the population and the economy during the winter and put an end to the greed of the new smart guys in energy. PSD insisted that citizens continue to pay capped electricity and gas prices this winter. Similarly, schools, hospitals, homes for children and the elderly and other public institutions with a major social role. As my colleagues Sorin Grindeanu and Mihai Tudose announced today, SMEs and companies in the food industry are for a strategic priority for us, that’s why their consumption must be compensated in proportion to 85%. It’s the only solution to be able to support our economy, jobs and the country’s food needs,” Marcel Ciolacu said.

He emphasized that the PSD is fighting that in the new emergency ordinance all energy actors: producers, traders, distributors and suppliers should pay a solidarity contribution, calculated as a percentage of what exceeds the reference price, plus a decent profit margin.

“Tomorrow, the Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, will present in detail our social measures to support the employees and pensioners of the country. Since this was and remains the main concern of the PSD: to look for the best support solutions for Romania,” the PSD chairman mentioned.