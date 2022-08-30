Ciuca: Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy, important project for Romanian football, environment-friendly

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca visited the Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy sports base in southeastern Constanta, on Tuesday, stating during a press conference organized together with Gheorghe Hagi and Gheorghe Popescu, that it is an important project for Romanian football, which it is included in the government agenda regarding environmental protection and the reduction of carbon emissions to zero.

“When we say the name Hagi not only in Romania, but also abroad, we all understand ambition and we all understand excellence, excellence in everything he set out to do as a player, together with the golden team, the ’94 team, which managed at that time to delight us, arouse our emotion and give us hope. With the passage of time, he put his boots on, as they say, half-heartedly, because he embarked on an equally ambitious project as his own career and created this football academy, which bears his name, a football academy that takes care of approximately 800 children, of which, if I remember correctly, 66 play high-performance football,” the PM said, according to Agerpres.

Ciuca said that everything that takes place in this base is in a “very rigorous program”, adding that “nothing is done by chance – from the training part to the school part”. He praised the project of the management of the Hagi Academy to use recyclable materials, “the equipment that is used in the constructions here are recyclable materials, including the sports equipment, as Gica Popescu said,” and also “the replacement of the car park, from thermal engines to electric motors, with all that the technical equipment entails, plus the installation of approx. 200 kilowatts of green energy, 100 until September, another 100 until the end of the year, proposing to achieve a capacity of 2 megawatts by 2030, which means energy independence”.

Photo: www.gov.ro