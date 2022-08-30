DefMin Dincu: The war in Ukraine has changed Europe’s concept of security and defense

The war in Ukraine has changed Europe’s concept of security and defense, Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu said in his address at the informal meeting of EU Defense Ministers in Prague, which discussed among others the global impact and the consequences of the “illegal and unjustified invasion” of Ukraine.

According to a Defense Ministry release, Minister Dincu welcomed the important role of the European Union and emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships, amid the recalibration of the security architecture in the Black Sea region.

The Minister emphasized the importance of supporting the states in the immediate vicinity increase their resilience to various threats, and particularly pointed out the Republic of Moldova and Georgia’s vulnerability in terms of security and defense.

As concerns the Western Balkans region, Vasile Dincu highlighted the essential role of Operation EUFOR Althea in maintaining a stable and safe environment, pointing out that Romania has considerably stepped up its participation in the operation in the last period, and expressed Romania’s intention to maintain the commitment to the security and stability of the region.

DefMin Dincu also said that by scaling up defense investments, including in research and development, the EU’s resilience and capacity to respond effectively to future threats will be strengthened, Agerpres reports.

At the same time, he highlighted the need to develop the European Defense Industrial and Technological Base (EDTIB) in a geographically balanced manner, by stimulating investments in defense capabilities and new technologies in all member states. In this thread, he voiced Romania’s support for a flexible approach adjusted to the new security realities regarding the implementation of the new financial support instruments proposed by the European Commission, which should bring added value to the member states’ efforts to procure modern military equipment, in line with their national prerogatives.

In the end, Dincu emphasized Romania’s multidimensional efforts and the importance of continuing the EU’s efforts to support Ukraine, in coordination with NATO or other formats, the Defense Ministry reports.

Photo: www.mapn.ro