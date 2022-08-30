DNA’s Bologa: Romanian Parliament should amend the justice legislation in accordance with European commitments

Chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Dierctorate (DNA) Crin Bologa says that the Romanian Parliament should amend the justice legislation in accordance with European commitments to make it possible for the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) to be lifted by the end of this year and for Romania to join the Schengen Area, so that Romanians should no longer be “humiliated” at the borders.

“Regarding the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism, there are four objectives. One of them is the continuation of the fight against corruption at the high and medium level, and that is the responsibility of DNA. As shown in the reports of the last two to three years, we have achieved that objective. By amending the justice legislation, I hope that the other conditions will be met, which will allow the independent functioning of the judiciary, so that, by the end of this year, the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism will be lifted. In any case, there will be a general verification mechanism for all European states – the Rule of Law Mechanism. I, not being a politician, (…) I believe that Romanian citizens have the right to enter the Schengen Area without being humiliated at Romania’s borders. CVM has to be lifted for them, which will lead to Romania’s entry into the Schengen Area,” Bologa told RFI radio broadcaster in an interview on Tuesday.