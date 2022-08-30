Parliamentary recess is over: Senate and Chamber of Deputies convene Thursday in the second ordinary parliamentary session of 2022

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies were convened for Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the second ordinary parliamentary session of 2022.

The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies will be preceded at 9:00 a.m. by the meeting of the Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate and at 9:30 a.m. by the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies – in the old composition.

After the completion of the plenary’s activities, the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies will be held in the new composition.

At the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, vice-president who exercises the duties of president, convened the Standing Bureau on Thursday, at 9:30. The parliamentary groups will meet at 10:00. At the same time, the Senate will meet in plenary meeting at 11:00.

According to the legal regulations, on the first day of the parliamentary session, in the plenary session of each Chamber, the members of the Standing Bureau – the Vice-Presidents, Secretaries and Quaestors of the Chamber of Deputies are elected, with the exception of the President, who is elected at the beginning of the legislature.

After the completion of the activities of the plenum of the Senate and the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies, the meetings of the Standing Bureau of each Chamber will take place, Agerpres reports.