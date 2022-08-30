Pavel, Margarit & Associates Romanian Law Firm: How to appeal a final judgement to the ECHR? Procedure before the European Court of Human Rights

Any person who is in a situation where a final judgment ruled in Romania prejudices his interests may appeal against the final judgment, following the procedure before the European Court of Human Rights.

The Romanian Law firm Pavel, Mărgărit & Associates recommends addressing to a lawyer specialized in litigation and human rights legislation to guide you in the necessary steps to appeal a final judgement before the European Court of Human Rights.

How can the European Court of Human Rights be notified?

The European Court of Human Rights will examine complaints filed by natural or legal persons who claim to be victims of a violation of the rights provided for by the European Convention on Human Rights. This convention represents an international treaty to which several European states have joined and which have committed themselves to the defense of fundamental rights.

The way of addressing to the European Court of Human Rights is by filling a request when a person is in a situation where he or she considers that his or her interests are being harmed and any rights have been violated. Article 39 of the European Convention on Human Rights provides that the case may be settled amicably. If this is not possible and the European Court of Human Rights accepts the request, a final judgment will be issued in this regard.

What are the conditions for the admissibility of the request?

The conditions are: not to be anonymous, not to be the same as another request previously analyzed by the European Court of Human Rights and not to be abusive or incompatible with the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights.

According to Article 35 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the European Court of Human Rights can only be seized after “trying all the national means of appeal”, for Romanian national courts to have the opportunity to rule on the case. After supporting the case before national courts, the petitioner may file an appeal before the European Court of Human Rights.

The obligation to prior try all the national means of appeal shall be assessed according to the time of filing the application before the European Court of Human Rights. If all the national means of appeal failed, the legal period for referral to the European Court of Human Rights starts to run from the date of the final judgement.

