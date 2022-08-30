PM Ciuca: Rising pensions and salaries requires us to have the necessary money

Depending on the evolution of budget collections and on coalition talks, a decision will be made regarding the proposed social package, Prime Minister Ciuca declared on Tuesday in Constanta, where he visited the ‘Gheorghe Hagi’ Football Academy.

“Regarding that proposal for salary increases, for a new set of social measures, please be confident that all three parties of the ruling coalition, the National Liberal Party, the Social Democratic Party, and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, have each time debated the envisaged measures for protecting the population and, in particular, the economy. Yet for us to be able to ensure this package of social measures, we must have the necessary money to be able to increase both pensions and salaries,” Ciuca told a press conference when asked about the proposal of the Social Democratic Party to raise the minimum wage to 3,000 RON.

Ciuca pointed out that up until now, certain measures have been adopted for vulnerable citizens, and public sector salaries have been increased, adding that a decision will be made depending on the evolution of budget collections and proposals within the coalition.

