The East European Summit 2022, a landmark event for the business community in the region, this September, in Bucharest

Renowned international experts in turnaround, financial restructuring, business strategy, economics, legislation, and public policies are coming together this September to discuss the challenges and identify the emerging opportunities for the business community, in the context of the new political, economic and security climate in Europe.

The Eastern European Summit 2022, the annual event organized by TMA – the Turnaround Management Association Europe will be taking place this year in Bucharest, organized in partnership with TMA Romania, with the support of the National Bank of Romania. At the same time, the event will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the organization’s presence in the country.

In a global economy on an accelerating upward trajectory, the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a costly lesson and forced a transformation of the way the business community looks at company agility in a volatile economic climate. In the current context, when indicators are reaching record levels generating instability and major risks for the economies of the region, companies must once again test the agility acquired over the last two years in order to absorb the shock of a possible recession.

Uncertainties generated by the war in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia, the disruption of supply chains, correlated with an inflation rate above the level of the last decades, prices of electricity, gas and fuels causing a chain reaction of price increases with severe impact on costs of production and transport, but also the major labor shortage, are some of the challenges to which large companies, entrepreneurs and banks must find sustainable solutions in the coming period.

The event organized by TMA in Bucharest puts on the agenda all these topics essential in the current framework and looks, together with specialists and representatives of the authorities, not only for solutions but also for opportunities for the regional economy.

“An analysis carried out by restructuring experts on the region is all the more important at this moment as the companies in our country operate today in an unprecedented economic context, shaped on the one hand by the transformations imposed by the pandemic and the personnel crisis and, on the other hand, by the effects of inflation, rising energy prices and an expected recession. It is our mission, as turnaround professionals, to identify all the tools to navigate through these changes alongside company management, in times of difficulty as well as in transformation or development processes,” said Vlad Năstase, CEO of Concilium Consulting, Vice President for International Relations TMA Global.

Valentin Lazea, the chief economist of the National Bank, Adrian Zuckerman, the former Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, and dozens of other specialists, leaders of important companies in the field of consulting, restructuring and turnaround, have announced their presence so far. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 13, at the headquarters of the National Bank of Romania, Lipscani 25 Street, starting 09:00 AM. The complete agenda of the Eastern European Summit 2022 as well as the registration form can accessed on the TMA Europe website, events section: https://www.tma-europe.org/conferences/2022-east-european-summit/programme/

Founded in 1988 in the United States, the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) is the only international non-profit association dedicated to corporate renewal and turnaround management solutions, with branches in 52 countries. Today, TMA’s global professional community consists of more than 10,000 specialists in restructuring, banking, law, investment, consulting, as well as members of academia and government. Since 2012, the association is also successfully present in Romania.