Agista joins ARIR community

ARIR, the promoter of the Investor Relations (IR) concept in Romania, announces the association with Agista, the first Romanian fund, pending authorization, that invests in local SMEs with the aim of listing them on the stock exchange.

Nicolae Kovacs, CEO Agista:

„The association with ARIR is a natural step considering Agista’s mission to contribute to the development of the capital market ecosystem in Romania. We believe in the Romanian economy and our aim is to act together with the entire ecosystem of the capital market and to promote the benefits of financing through the stock market. In addition to the financial investment, we come with complementary expertise, we facilitate the companies’ access to relevant business synergies with the aim of bringing robust companies to the stock market.”

Daniela Șerban, ARIR President & Co-founder:

„Since last year, the first companies from AeRO market joined ARIR community, and are welcomed as many companies interested in listing on the stock exchange as possible in order to learn best practices earlier. Through the partnership with Agista, we will strengthen the communication with new companies and collaborate to support them in implementing the best practices in investor relations and corporate governance.”

Through the experience and expertise available in ARIR community, growing companies, the new wave of companies that come with openness and initiative to the capital market, will be able to adopt quicklier the necessary tools to meet the increasingly high expectations from investors regarding communication, transparency, and sustainable practices. ARIR has been involved in setting best practices for companies listed on the AeRO market and we have defined VEKTOR methodology together with stakeholders. Therefore, for the first time this year, ARIR will evaluate the companies in BET AeRO according to VEKTOR methodology and the results will be available on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website starting January 2023.

Agista investment fund, currently under authorization, was launched at the end of March 2022 by Impetum Group and in the next two years it plans to invest in 20 local companies with potential that have a well-defined product, a growing market, and the internal capacity to develop. Agista acts as an anchor investor, with minority holdings, in companies with a turnover of 3-15 million euros. The value of the investment will be between 0.5 and 2.5 million euros per company, and Agista will act from a strategic role, with a representative in the Board of Directors to support the development of the companies.

About ARIR

ARIR is the promoter of the concept of Investor Relations (IR) in Romania and claims that by complying with standards of transparency, corporate governance, and proactivity in communication with investors, companies will benefit from added value, attract financing more easily, have the necessary reputation and trust for the continuous development of their businesses. It was founded in November 2018 at the initiative of Daniela Șerban and its members are listed companies, companies with potential to become listed companies, fund managers, investor relations professionals, as well as consultants. The founding members are Bucharest Stock Exchange(BVB), ALRO, Electromagnetica, Franklin Templeton Management – suc. București, Hidroelectrica, Nuclearelectrica, Teraplast, Transelectrica, Daniela Șerban, Tony Romani, while Electrica, OMV Petrom, Antibiotice, Purcari, Idea Bank, BRK Financial Group, Banca Transilvania, Transgaz, MedLife, Romcarbon, Farmaceutica REMEDIA, Autonom, IMPACT Developer & Contractor, 2Performant, One United Properties, Transport Trade Services, Patria Bank, Connections Consult, BRD – Groupe Société Générale and Rompetrol joined as associate members, INNOVA Project Consulting, ENVISIA, RTPR, eVote, Mazars and Marsh Broker de Asigurare – Reasigurare as affiliate members.

About Agista

Agista is the first investment fund in Romania with a focus on the AeRO market which helps local SMEs to list on the stock exchange, finance and accelerate their growth through the capital market. Agista is an Impetum Group brand, the Romanian group formed by bringing together 4 brands: CITR, the leader of the insolvency market in Romania with 20 years of experience in crisis management, ROCA Investments, private equity that seeks to consolidate and scale SMEs, ROCA X, venture capital aimed at disruptive start-ups in the technology market and Agista, an investment fund in the process of authorization that scales local SMEs through the capital market.