Romanian Language Day is celebrated every year on August 31 as a result of a legislative initiative of 2011 voted by the Romanian Parliament under Law no. 53/2013. It was established, symbolically, on the same date as the similar celebration established in 1990 in Moldova under the name “Our Language” to convey the message that the Romanian language is a language spoken not only within the borders of the country, but also beyond them.

President Iohannis: The Romanian language is the foundation of our identity

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on August 31, Romanian Language Day, showing that, as well as encouraging reading, understanding, arguing and correct usage of the language should become priority objectives.

“A paradigm shift is necessary when we talk about the objectives of education when teaching the Romanian language. Along with encouraging reading, understanding, arguing and the correct usage of the language should become priority objectives. Only by fighting functional illiteracy can we allow as many people as possible to use the Romanian language to take part in the community life and to contribute to the development of society. The Romanian language is the foundation of our identity. We value it by using it correctly, cultivating it and helping others receive the gift of learning it and enjoying its wealth,” President Iohannis is quoted as saying in a Presidential Administration press release.

Iohannis added that the Romanian language is “the key to national identity” and “the home of a rich literature.” At the same time, the Romanian language was and continues to be “a real social binder.”

“It brought us together and kept us united in the most difficult moments of our history. The language we speak connects us to each other and all of us to the place where we were born or have roots – Romania. It is part of our identity, and we have a duty to protect and cultivate it.”

Iohannis conveyed his full appreciation to the Romanian language teachers in the country and abroad, and also to parents, who are the “first mentors” of their children and who are meant to “proudly pass on the treasure of the language” to generations of Romanian children everywhere.

Iohannis added that in recent years Romania hosted an increasing number of people whose mother tongue is not Romanian.

“It is important for everyone to get a chance to learn the Romanian language and integrate harmoniously with the Romanian society. Teaching and learning the Romanian language as a foreign language should become a permanent offer of our education system.”

PM Ciuca: Romanian language is history, culture, spirituality and treasure of mentalities, over the millenary history of our people

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Romanian Language Day on Wednesday sent a message of appreciation for all those who constantly contribute to the Romanian language dissemination, preservation, perpetuation and evolution, mentioning that he is grateful to those preserving the national identity beyond the borders, to the families of Romanians teaching their children their native language and the teaching staff teaching the Romanian language, culture and civilisation in other countries.

“Today we celebrate the Romanian language, a fundamental expression of our national identity, which unites us as people and connects generations over time. More than a mere means of understanding and recognising each other everywhere in the world, the Romanian language is history, culture, spirituality and treasure of mentalities, over the millenary history of our people, with literature as top expression. Respect and appreciation to all those who constantly contribute to the Romanian language dissemination, preservation, perpetuation and evolution: linguists, researchers, teachers, philologists, writers, translators, readers, skilled speakers, artists or public speakers,” Ciuca said.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his appreciation for all Romanian people of state over the past few decades who took Romania’s development on a western path.

“I am very grateful to those preserving the national identity beyond the borders, to the families of Romanians teaching their children their native language by speaking it in their homes and to the teaching staff teaching the Romanian language, culture and civilisation in other countries, not only in the institutional framework created by the Romanian state for the education in the diaspora. Last but not least, I am voicing my appreciation for all Romanian people of state over the past few decades who took our country’s development on a western path, so that today we can count the Romanian language as one of the 24 official languages of the European Union,” Nicolae Ciuca also said.

He showed that “the younger generations must be connected to the Romanian language.”

“The connection to the West and trends is necessary, providing, through ‘Unity in diversity’, the chance to shine the emotional and spiritual traits the national language embodies and keeps alive for ever. Many happy returns to the Romanian language and to all Romanian speakers in the world, co-nationals or foreign friends!,” the prime minister also said.

Culture Minister Romascanu: Romanian language law is needed

In a message on August 31, Romanian Language Day, Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu says that language is “primordial binder” that defines us as a nation, adding that “a Romanian language law is needed” to defend the language against words that “taint” it, that “make their way” in current speech.

“Today, we celebrate the primordial binder that defines us as a nation, the Romanian language. It is a day that must be marked as it should be to remember its history, honour its present and guarantee its future in the place where it was placed by the great creators of the Romanian language, A language of great richness, with words that can describe every nuance of the soul, has to be preserved and promoted with all the might of those who have the purpose and the power to reach people, teachers, priests, people of culture, the media and not only,” Romascanu wrote in a social media post.

He added that “unfortunately, we are living in a time when the Romanian language tends to lose its luster, its spoken vocabulary is shrinking, words that tarnish it make their way into current speech.”

“This phenomenon must be stopped and the responsibility is ours, everyone’s. Should there be a law on the Romanian language? I would say yes… Maybe it’s time to restart this discussion in society. Happy Romanian Language Day!,” Romascanu also wrote.

Romanian Language Day celebrated Friday through Eminescu-Caragiale tribute at Dinu Lipatti House of Arts

The fifth edition of the “Romanian Language Day. Tribute to Eminescu-Caragiale” event will take place on Friday, at 19:00, in the Music Salon of the Lipatti House, a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, reads.

On Friday, at 19:00, the public is invited to follow the actress Daniela Nane who, accompanied on piano by Ioana Maria Lupascu, will recite the poem based on the fairy tale “Calin Nebunul si mitul Zburatorul”. The poetry and music recital will be followed by the screening of the film “D-ale Carnavalului”, based on the homonymous play written by I. L. Caragiale, directed by Gheorghe Naghi and Aurel Miheles in 1959.

The concept of the “Romanian Language Day” event at the Dinu Lipatti House of Arts, the fifth edition belongs to the pianist and director Alice Barb, the founding director of the Dinu Lipatti House of Arts.

Tickets can be purchased online on www.iabilet.ro and in the iabilet.ro/retea network. The access of the persons with disabilities and their attendants is free of charge with a reservation in advance to the telephone number 0314252563.

Compiled from Agerpres