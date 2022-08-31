DefMin Dincu, Ukrainian Deputy DefMin Sharapov address NATO, EU actions importance

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, met on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense, with the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Sharapov, in which context the Romanian official highlighted the importance of the actions taken at NATO and EU level to strengthen security in the region and discourage aggressions, a release by the Ministry of National Defense sent to AGERPRES, reads.

The meeting represented a new opportunity to boost the constant dialogue in the field of defense, and in this context, Vasile Dincu reiterated the importance of addressing issues related to the regional security situation in the Black Sea area amid the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

“The Minister of National Defence condemned in the strongest terms the brutal actions of the Russian Federation, highlighting the importance of the actions taken at NATO and EU level to strengthen security in the region and discourage aggression, as well as the need to maintain the consistency and pace of the assistance provided to the Ukrainian partner, so that Russia can clearly perceive solidarity and long-term international support for Ukraine,” the press release reads.

At the same time, Vasile Dincu sent thanks for the honour of being among those decorated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I thanked Minister Denys Sharapov for the honour of being among the people decorated by President Volodymyr Zelensky for contributing to strengthening cooperation and supporting the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. I receive this distinction on behalf of all the Romanians who, from the first days of this unjust war, were next to the Ukrainian people. The solidarity of the Romanians with the Ukrainian people has been exemplary and will continue as long as it will be necessary because our countries are united by the same fundamental values that are the basis of the European project: peace, democracy, rule of law,” Vasile Dincu was quoted as saying in the said release.

