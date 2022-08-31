Drought has affected 450,198 hectares in 35 counties

The agricultural area affected by the drought increased to 450,198 hectares in 35 counties (out of 41), and almost half, namely 206,815 hectares, was cultivated with wheat and triticale, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) announced on Wednesday.

Also, 112,542 hectares with corn, 54,129 hectares with sunflower, 33,316 hectares with barley, sorghum, oats and rye, 31,714 hectares with rapeseed, 7,670 hectares with soybean and 864 hectares with pea were also affected by the drought.

“For the harvested autumn crops, for which the reporting ended on August 30, 2022, the situation of the calamity areas for which damage assessment reports were drawn up is being finalized at the prefectures. Therefore, it is dynamic and may suffer modifications,” the MADR representatives specify.