EMMA Capital partners with Get’s Bet and Club King in the Romanian gaming market

EMMA Capital Group announces that it has successfully completed negotiations to acquire a 67% stake in Get’s Bet and Club King, companies which operate in the Romanian gaming market.

The Get’s Bet group of companies is EMMA Capital’s first acquisition in the Romanian gaming sector. Despite EMMA Capital acquiring a majority stake, the current management will remain in place and alongside it, EMMA will supplement a few managerial positions to further bolster expertise and operational excellence.

Pavel Horak (photo), Investment Director of EMMA Capital commented; “As our first acquisition in the Romanian gaming market, we aimed to put our resources and expertise behind a company with a strong growth potential in the local market. We also carefully assessed our chemistry with the current management to ensure that operational decisions coincide with our common goal of becoming one of the frontrunners of the Romanian gaming market.”

Over the last few years, the Get’s Bet group of companies has grown rapidly, expanding both their retail and online presence. A proprietary platform, an enlarged team and exceptional agility lie at the base of this rapid growth. Through this new partnership, both parties aim to strengthen the group’s position in the Romanian gaming sector while using EMMA’s long lasting experience to boost online gaming and create a platform of choice for the Romanian player.

Cristian Roman, the group CEO, went on to say; “We eagerly look forward to this new era for Get’s Bet alongside EMMA Capital. EMMA’s extensive experience and proven track record in the gaming sector will help our group grow and strengthen our position in the Romanian market.”

Get’s Bet and EMMA Capital would like to show their appreciation to Roberto and Filippo Musneci who brokered the transaction and thank EY and Stoica & Asociatii who consulted the buyers and Laurențiu Ispir and BD Attorneys who consulted the sellers.

About EMMA Capital

EMMA Capital is a private investment holding founded in 2012 by Jiří Šmejc. In recent years, it has primarily focused on markets in the European Union, but is also present in other markets in Europe and Asia. It usually plays an active role in companies where it acquires an equity stake, participating in their management, development and in any eventual restructuring. EMMA’s investment priority is retail and customer-oriented companies. Subsequently, EMMA Capital owns Premier Energy, the 3rd largest natural gas infrastructure distributor and supplier in Romania. Currently, Premier Energy is one of the fastest growing energy and power infrastructure companies in Southeastern Europe, focusing on Europe’s Green Deal as the Group has been heavily investing in green energy assets.

About Get’s Bet and Club King:

Get’s Bet and Club King are Romanian sports betting and casino companies founded in 1993 and 2004 by prominent businessman Sandu Ghețu. Across the Romanian market, they operate over 1,000 sports betting and gaming retail locations and also maintain an increasing online presence.