Energy Minister Popescu: Romania’s stored natural gas stockpiles nears 73 pct

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday at the beginning of a government meeting that Romania’s natural gas stockpiles have neared 73% as 2.28 billion cubic metres of natural gas are in storage facilities.

“Regarding the stockpiles of natural gas in storage facilities, currently we are getting near 73%, as over 2.28 billion cubic metres are in storage facilities,” said Popescu.

He said that Romania has pledged 57% stockpiles stored as of September 1.

“If I’m not mistaken, the figure we took up that we have to report tomorrow, on September 1, to the European Commission, was 57%. So there was a sped up rate of storing up natural gas in storage facilities, and in such a way we exceed the minimum target of 80% filling the storage facilities,” said Popescu, according to Agerpres.