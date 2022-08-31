ForMin Aurescu in Prague: Russia’s attack was not only linked to Ukraine, it was an attack against regional security

The Russian attack at the beginning of this year “was not only related to Ukraine, it was an attack against regional security”, declared, on Wednesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Bogdan Aurescu, at the Forum 2000 conference, within the special format dedicated to Ukraine (” Forum for Ukraine”) in Prague.

“One of the effects of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine – which, of course, was not wanted by President Putin – was more unity. He thought he could speculate on our dissensions, inside the European Union, and it was not the case. On the contrary, we showed more unity than expected, and that’s a good thing. On the other hand, I think he thought he could speculate on the divide between the two sides of the Atlantic, and it wasn’t, on the contrary. The result was a bigger transatlantic unity. The level of coordination, contacts, the fact that we managed to adopt sanctions, almost at the same pace – taking into account the specific conditions of each party – shows that we were able to act together, in a very coordinated way and in a way very effectively, and this coordination continues at this moment,” he pointed out, according to Agerpres.

He added that “Russia’s attack was not only related to Ukraine, it was an attack against regional security, against European security, against transatlantic security, it was an attack against the fundamental parameters of the Euro-Atlantic security architecture”.

“I think we can cooperate and I think we are very efficient when we work together with the USA”, the minister pointed out.

Speaking about the path to EU accession for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the head of Romanian diplomacy said that there are two key words he heard from the representatives of the two countries: “reform” and “reform support”.

“I hope with all my heart that it is not a waiting room. I think that these countries deserve the candidate status and the European perspective,” the Minister added.

At the same time, Aurescu highlighted that, at this moment, the Republic of Moldova “is very vulnerable, it is the most exposed neighbor of Ukraine, to the impact of the crisis in Ukraine, a country that has multiple moments of crisis”. In this regard, he mentioned the energy crisis, the crisis related to the humanitarian assistance that the neighboring country provides to Ukraine, and the economic crisis.

