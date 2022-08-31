PM Ciuca: Increase in pensions and salaries at the beginning of next year to be clarified in Government. PNL supports energy price’s capping, overtaxing entire chain

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, declared on Wednesday that the “statements or intentions” expressed by the Minister of Labour, Marius Budai, regarding the increase in pensions and salaries at the beginning of next year were not discussed either in the coalition or in the Government, noting that all these matters are to be clarified at Victoria Palace of Government.

After PNL’s National Political Bureau meeting, Nicolae Ciuca added that it is not possible to discuss pension and salary increases as long as there is no draft budget for 2023.

On Wednesday, in southeastern Constanta, the Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity, Marius Budai, said that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will propose to the governing coalition a gross minimum wage of 3,000 RON and an increase in the minimum pension from 1,000 RON to 1,100 RON from January 1 next year.

According Budai, PSD wants 2,800 lei in the minimum wage to be taxed, and 200 lei to be tax exempt.

“We, PSD, will suggest to the political coalition an increase in the minimum wage up to 3,000 lei, with the preservation of a tax exemption to the amount of 200 lei, but the amount will be mandatory. That means that 2,800 lei will be taxed, there is a budgetary effort for those 250 lei, and 200 lei still remain tax exempt,” said Budai.

He added that “the job description of a government mentions taking care of its citizens,” thus counting on the National Liberal Party (PNL) coalition partner to support the passage of such measure.

PNL supports energy price’s capping, overtaxing entire chain

PNL supports capping the price of energy, as well as overtaxing the entire chain, “including traders and players in the energy market”, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday, after the meeting of the National Liberal Party’s National Political Bureau.

He added that a reduction of at least 15% of the maximum consumption threshold, which is 300 KW, is envisaged, as requested at the EU level, to eliminate waste, to reduce the maximum consumption threshold up to which the compensation can be made.

The prime minister added that the ordinance with these provisions will be approved in Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

Compiled from Agerpres