Skanska announces collaboration with ZEPP Canteen by Chef Scărlătescu within the Equilibrium 1 project

Equilibrium 1, the first building of the Equilibrium project developed by Skanska in the Northern area of Bucharest has a new tenant. Caliz Box joins the office building complex with the ZEPP Canteen restaurant by Chef Scărlătescu.

The Equilibrium complex, a real landmark for the Bucharest office market, continues to expand its tenant portfolio. Caliz Box has leased a 300-square meters area in the Equilibrium 1 building, a space that accommodates the ZEPP Canteen restaurant that offers a menu developed together with Chef Scărlătescu.

The unique architecture of the building, together with the team behind the Equilibrium 1 project are among the reasons behind Caliz Box’s decision to choose this space for the restaurant. The generous, open spaces with natural light, as well as its specific design focused around the concept of well-being, which maximizes the interaction with the building and the employee experience at work, are other key differentiators of Equilibrium. These are completed by the 3,500 sqm green area, designed for both outdoor work and relaxation, making the space perfectly suitable for a lunch break.

„We are delighted that we achieved to sign this contract. In addition to this, the bonus came from Anamaria and her team, which gave us all the support needed in executing the actual concept of the restaurant. Our plan is for the long term, hence we are willing to double the investment and develop the complementary form of the canteen also in other Skanska Projects” – says Călin Ungar, Development Director Caliz Box.

„We are happy to start our partnership with Caliz Box and to continue the expansion of the Equilibrium universe along them. More than an office building, Equilibrium is a vibrant space designed to foster social life and relaxation, therefore the ZEPP Canteen restaurant only adds value to the place. Moreover, through the specificity of the business, it brings a new category of services that can benefit both the building’s occupants and the local community” – declares Anamaria Crețu, Leasing & Asset Manager for the commercial development division of Skanska CEE.

According to the latest surveys, in which 75% of tenants participated, employees and users of the building are 100% satisfied with the experience in Equilibrium 1, the services provided, and the health, safety, and comfort solutions implemented.

Equilibrium 1 is a 12-stories class A office building, with a leasable area of 20,700 sqm and 3,500 sqm of green area, designed for both outdoor work and recreation. The building holds the LEED Platinum and WELL Health-Safety Rating certifications and is currently operating 100% based on renewable energy sources.

Equilibrium 1 is part of the Equilibrium complex, a true landmark in the office market in Bucharest, which aims to redefine workspaces, promoting flexibility and balance between personal and professional life, being built around the concept of well-being. With the completion of the second phase of the project, Equilibrium 2, the complex will provide a total leasable area of 40,700 sqm.